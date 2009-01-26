О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Katie Melua

Katie Melua

Трек  ·  2009

Toy Collection

3 лайка

Katie Melua

Исполнитель

Katie Melua

Трек Toy Collection

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Toy Collection

Toy Collection

Katie Melua

Faintheart (Original Soundtrack)

2:57

Текст песни

I will not sell my toy collection

If I did I would weep

Who's to say what you need and what you don't

On a desert island they're the things I'll keep

Some children had their parents read them stories

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Волна по треку
Волна по треку
Волна по треку

Волна по треку


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Love & Money
Love & Money2023 · Альбом · Katie Melua
Релиз Acoustic Album No. 8
Acoustic Album No. 82021 · Альбом · Katie Melua
Релиз Remind Me to Forget (feat. Simon Goff) [Acoustic]
Remind Me to Forget (feat. Simon Goff) [Acoustic]2021 · Сингл · Simon Goff
Релиз Joy (Edit)
Joy (Edit)2020 · Сингл · Katie Melua
Релиз Album No. 8
Album No. 82020 · Альбом · Katie Melua
Релиз Your Longing Is Gone
Your Longing Is Gone2020 · Сингл · Katie Melua
Релиз Leaving the Mountain
Leaving the Mountain2020 · Сингл · Katie Melua
Релиз Airtime
Airtime2020 · Сингл · Katie Melua
Релиз A Love Like That
A Love Like That2020 · Сингл · Katie Melua
Релиз Melua: No Better Magic
Melua: No Better Magic2020 · Сингл · Tim Harries
Релиз Live in Concert
Live in Concert2019 · Альбом · Katie Melua
Релиз What a Wonderful World (feat. Gori Women's Choir) [Live in Concert]
What a Wonderful World (feat. Gori Women's Choir) [Live in Concert]2019 · Сингл · Katie Melua

Похожие артисты

Katie Melua
Артист

Katie Melua

Norah Jones
Артист

Norah Jones

Diana Krall
Артист

Diana Krall

Melody Gardot
Артист

Melody Gardot

Carla Bruni
Артист

Carla Bruni

Karen Souza
Артист

Karen Souza

Laura Fygi
Артист

Laura Fygi

Stacey Kent
Артист

Stacey Kent

Eliane Elias
Артист

Eliane Elias

Eva Cassidy
Артист

Eva Cassidy

Lizz Wright
Артист

Lizz Wright

Ida Sand
Артист

Ida Sand

Jamie Cullum
Артист

Jamie Cullum