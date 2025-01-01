Трек · 1995
I Am Blessed
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Текст песни
Here in the silence, i say a prayer
Though i've never seen you, somehow I know you're there
You're in the faces of the people that i meet
You're as solid as the earth beneath, my feet
