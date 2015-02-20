Трек · 2015
Rolling and Tumbling (2012 Remaster)
2 лайка
Информация о правообладателе: Rhino
Текст песни
I roll and I tumble, cried the whole night long
Yes I roll and I tumble, I cried the whole night long
I got up this morning, feeling that something going on wrong
Well now want you to love me baby, or please let me be
Yes love me baby, or please let me be
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
You Can't Judge a Book by Looking at the Cover2020 · Сингл · Dr. Feelgood
Live at the BBC2018 · Альбом · Dr. Feelgood
I'm A Man (Best Of The Wilko Johnson Years 1974-1977)2015 · Альбом · Dr. Feelgood
Live at Rockpalast2013 · Альбом · Dr. Feelgood
Mister Moonlight2013 · Сингл · Dr. Feelgood
Taking No Prisoners (with Gypie 1977-81)2013 · Альбом · Dr. Feelgood
All Through The City (with Wilko 1974-1977)2012 · Альбом · Dr. Feelgood
Dr Feelgood - BBC In Concert (4th September 1975)2011 · Альбом · Dr. Feelgood
Dr Feelgood - BBC In Concert (1st December 1977)2011 · Альбом · Dr. Feelgood
Dr Feelgood - BBC In Concert (14th January 1975)2011 · Альбом · Dr. Feelgood
Dr Feelgood - BBC In Concert (25th March 1974)2011 · Альбом · Dr. Feelgood
Dr Feelgood - BBC In Concert (1st November 1978)2011 · Альбом · Dr. Feelgood