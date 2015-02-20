О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Dr. Feelgood

Dr. Feelgood

Трек  ·  2015

Roxette (2006 Remaster)

5 лайков

Dr. Feelgood

Исполнитель

Dr. Feelgood

Трек Roxette (2006 Remaster)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Roxette (2006 Remaster)

Roxette (2006 Remaster)

Dr. Feelgood

I'm A Man (Best Of The Wilko Johnson Years 1974-1977)

2:55

Текст песни

(Wilko Johnson)

I saw you out the other night

I saw somebody hold you tight

Roxette, I wonder who it could be

It was so dark I couldn't see

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Rhino
Волна по треку
Волна по треку
Волна по треку

Волна по треку


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз You Can't Judge a Book by Looking at the Cover
You Can't Judge a Book by Looking at the Cover2020 · Сингл · Dr. Feelgood
Релиз Live at the BBC
Live at the BBC2018 · Альбом · Dr. Feelgood
Релиз I'm A Man (Best Of The Wilko Johnson Years 1974-1977)
I'm A Man (Best Of The Wilko Johnson Years 1974-1977)2015 · Альбом · Dr. Feelgood
Релиз Live at Rockpalast
Live at Rockpalast2013 · Альбом · Dr. Feelgood
Релиз Mister Moonlight
Mister Moonlight2013 · Сингл · Dr. Feelgood
Релиз Taking No Prisoners (with Gypie 1977-81)
Taking No Prisoners (with Gypie 1977-81)2013 · Альбом · Dr. Feelgood
Релиз All Through The City (with Wilko 1974-1977)
All Through The City (with Wilko 1974-1977)2012 · Альбом · Dr. Feelgood
Релиз Dr Feelgood - BBC In Concert (4th September 1975)
Dr Feelgood - BBC In Concert (4th September 1975)2011 · Альбом · Dr. Feelgood
Релиз Dr Feelgood - BBC In Concert (1st December 1977)
Dr Feelgood - BBC In Concert (1st December 1977)2011 · Альбом · Dr. Feelgood
Релиз Dr Feelgood - BBC In Concert (14th January 1975)
Dr Feelgood - BBC In Concert (14th January 1975)2011 · Альбом · Dr. Feelgood
Релиз Dr Feelgood - BBC In Concert (25th March 1974)
Dr Feelgood - BBC In Concert (25th March 1974)2011 · Альбом · Dr. Feelgood
Релиз Dr Feelgood - BBC In Concert (1st November 1978)
Dr Feelgood - BBC In Concert (1st November 1978)2011 · Альбом · Dr. Feelgood

Похожие артисты

Dr. Feelgood
Артист

Dr. Feelgood

Romany Gilmour
Артист

Romany Gilmour

Joe Walsh
Артист

Joe Walsh

Mick Jagger
Артист

Mick Jagger

Cream
Артист

Cream

Neil Young
Артист

Neil Young

Tom Petty
Артист

Tom Petty

Don Henley
Артист

Don Henley

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Артист

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

The Moody Blues
Артист

The Moody Blues

Derek & The Dominos
Артист

Derek & The Dominos

Phil Lynott
Артист

Phil Lynott

The Yardbirds
Артист

The Yardbirds