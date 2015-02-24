О нас

Led Zeppelin

Трек  ·  2015

Sick Again (Early Version)

50 лайков

Исполнитель

#

Название

Альбом

1

Sick Again (Early Version)

Led Zeppelin

Physical Graffiti (Deluxe Edition)

2:22

Текст песни

From the window of your rented limousine, i saw your pretty blue eyes

One day soon you're gonna reach sixteen, painted lady in the city of lies.

Oh, do you know my name? do i look the same

You know i'm the one you want. i must be the one you need, yeah

Clutching pages from your teenage dream in the lobby of the hotel paradise

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Atlantic Records
