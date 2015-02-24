Трек · 2015
Driving Through Kashmir (Kashmir Rough Orchestra Mix)
77 лайков
Информация о правообладателе: Atlantic Records
Текст песни
Oh let the sun beat down upon my face, stars to fill my dream
I am a traveler of both time and space, to be where I have been
To sit with elders of the gentle race, this world has seldom seen
They talk of days for which they sit and wait and all will be revealed
Talk and song from tongues of lilting grace, whose sounds caress my ear
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
Greatest Hits, The Broadcast Collection2025 · Альбом · Led Zeppelin
Fort Worth 19772025 · Альбом · Led Zeppelin
Brussels 19802025 · Альбом · Led Zeppelin
Paris Theatre, London 19712025 · Альбом · Led Zeppelin
San Diego 19752025 · Альбом · Led Zeppelin
Copenhagen 19692025 · Альбом · Led Zeppelin
Dallas 19752025 · Альбом · Led Zeppelin
An Introduction to Led Zeppelin2018 · Альбом · Led Zeppelin
Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin2018 · Альбом · Led Zeppelin
Rock and Roll (Sunset Sound Mix)2018 · Сингл · Led Zeppelin
Immigrant Song (Live) [2018 Remaster]2018 · Сингл · Led Zeppelin
The Complete BBC Sessions (Remastered)2016 · Альбом · Led Zeppelin