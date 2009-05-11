О нас

Thunder

Thunder

Трек  ·  2009

Low Life in High Places

1 лайк

Thunder

Исполнитель

Thunder

Трек Low Life in High Places

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Low Life in High Places

Low Life in High Places

Thunder

The Very Best Of Thunder

4:08

Текст песни

Mama, tell your children not to go

Down to the city, where the desperate people go

And mama, don't let them stray

They won't find, peace of mind, in such a lonely place

Wannabes and losers, all trying to get a break

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: ℗ 2009 Parlophone Records Ltd a Warner Music Group Company

