Трек · 2009
Loser
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: ℗ 2009 Parlophone Records Ltd a Warner Music Group Company
Текст песни
What you gonna do when you're caught with your hand in the till?
And who's gonna tell them that you won't when you probably will?
If you're just a common crook who's the guy to sell your book?
Who's the only man, can make you look like your nearly a saint
When you ain't?
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Другие релизы артиста
On My Own2025 · Сингл · Thunder
Makinita2024 · Сингл · Thunder
Walk Away2024 · Сингл · Ima Sobé
Live at Leeds2024 · Альбом · Thunder
Live at Islington Academy2024 · Альбом · Thunder
Deja Vu2024 · Сингл · Thunder
Only Me & You2023 · Сингл · Thunder
In Hope2023 · Сингл · WUST_ROLL
Lick2023 · Сингл · Thunder
Better Days2023 · Сингл · Thunder
Skibidi Dance2023 · Сингл · Thunder
Liquid's Limitless Landscape2023 · Альбом · The Sound of Rain