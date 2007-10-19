О нас

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Hawkwind

Hawkwind

Трек  ·  2007

Earth Calling (Live)

Hawkwind

Исполнитель

Hawkwind

Трек Earth Calling (Live)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Earth Calling (Live)

Earth Calling (Live)

Hawkwind

Greasy Truckers Party

3:23

Текст песни

Intelligent life is so very rare,

The rarest thing in creation

And the most precious

It is the only thing

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: ℗ 2007 Parlophone Records Ltd a Warner Music Group Company

