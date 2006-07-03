О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Dinah Washington

Dinah Washington

Трек  ·  2006

Soulville

Dinah Washington

Исполнитель

Dinah Washington

Трек Soulville

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Soulville

Soulville

Dinah Washington

Dinah Washington - Very Best Of

2:19

Текст песни

Come on and

Show me the way

To get to Soulville, baby

Show me the way to go home

Show me the way

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз A Passion for Jazz Vol. 19
A Passion for Jazz Vol. 192025 · Альбом · Dinah Washington
Релиз Dinah!
Dinah!2024 · Альбом · Dinah Washington
Релиз The Swingin' Miss "D"
The Swingin' Miss "D"2024 · Альбом · Dinah Washington
Релиз After Hours with Miss "D"
After Hours with Miss "D"2024 · Альбом · Dinah Washington
Релиз In the Land of Hi-Fi
In the Land of Hi-Fi2024 · Альбом · Dinah Washington
Релиз Dinah Washington Sings The Best In Blues
Dinah Washington Sings The Best In Blues2024 · Альбом · Dinah Washington
Релиз The Queen!
The Queen!2024 · Альбом · Dinah Washington
Релиз Music For Late Hours
Music For Late Hours2024 · Альбом · Dinah Washington
Релиз Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Dinah Washington, Vol. 2
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Dinah Washington, Vol. 22023 · Сингл · Dinah Washington
Релиз Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Dinah Washington, Vol. 1
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Dinah Washington, Vol. 12023 · Сингл · Dinah Washington
Релиз Music around the World by Dinah Washington, Vol. 2
Music around the World by Dinah Washington, Vol. 22023 · Сингл · Dinah Washington
Релиз Love Me With Mystery
Love Me With Mystery2023 · Сингл · Dinah Washington

Похожие артисты

Dinah Washington
Артист

Dinah Washington

Judy Garland
Артист

Judy Garland

Natalie Cole
Артист

Natalie Cole

Sammy Davis Jr.
Артист

Sammy Davis Jr.

Rosemary Clooney
Артист

Rosemary Clooney

Louis Armstrong & the All Stars
Артист

Louis Armstrong & the All Stars

Mel Tormé
Артист

Mel Tormé

Joe Williams
Артист

Joe Williams

Eydie Gormé
Артист

Eydie Gormé

Joey DeFrancesco
Артист

Joey DeFrancesco

Laura Fygi
Артист

Laura Fygi

Charlie Parker
Артист

Charlie Parker

Louis Prima
Артист

Louis Prima