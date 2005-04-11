Трек · 2005
Clasp (2005 Remaster)
We travellers on the endless wastes in single orbits,
Gliding cold-eyed march towards the dawn behind
Hard-weather hoods a-hiding.
Meeting as the tall ships do, passing in the channel
Afraid to chance a gentle touch ---
