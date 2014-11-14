О нас

Fences

Fences

Трек  ·  2014

The Lake

17 лайков

Fences

Исполнитель

Fences

Трек The Lake

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек The Lake

The Lake

Fences

Lesser Oceans

3:23

Текст песни

I'll call you when the lake is thugging

Cause we're not swimming clogging at the clouds

And if we're talking then let's use our mouths, our mouths, our mouths

Speak using patterns amplified by sound

It's too late

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Elektra (NEK)
