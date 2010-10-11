Трек · 2010
Bob Dylan Blues (2010 Remaster)
Информация о правообладателе: ℗ 2010 Syd Barrett Music Limited under exclusive licence to Parlophone Records Limited a Warner Music Group Company
Got the Bob Dylan blues
And the Bob Dylan shoes
And my clothes and my hair's in a mess
But you know I just couldn't care less
Gonna write me a song 'bout what's right and what's wrong
