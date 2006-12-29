Трек · 2006
Ballad of the Adventurers
3 лайка
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Текст песни
Sickened by sun, with rainstorms lashing him rotten
A looted wreath crowning his tangled hair
Every moment of his youth apart from its dream was forgotten
Gone the roof overhead, but the sky was always there
Oh you, who are flung out, alike from heaven and from Hades
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
Tokyo 19782025 · Альбом · David Bowie
The Lost BBC Sessions2025 · Альбом · David Bowie
Milton Keynes 19902025 · Альбом · David Bowie
Montreal 19832025 · Альбом · David Bowie
Isn’t It Evening (The Revolutionary)2024 · Сингл · Earl Slick
Let’s Dance (40th Anniversary Remix E.P.)2023 · Альбом · David Bowie
Little Wonder Mix E.P. (Junior Vasquez Mixes)2022 · Сингл · David Bowie
Telling Lies E.P.2022 · Сингл · David Bowie
Little Wonder Mix E.P. (Danny Saber Mixes)2022 · Сингл · David Bowie
I’m Afraid Of Americans E.P. (Remaster)2022 · Сингл · David Bowie
Shadow Man (Unplugged & Somewhat Slightly Electric Mix)2022 · Сингл · David Bowie
Toy (Toy:Box)2021 · Альбом · David Bowie