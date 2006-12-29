Трек · 2006
Remembering Marie A.
1 лайк
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Текст песни
It was a day in that blue month September
Silent beneath the plum trees' slender shade
I held her there
My love, so pale and silent
As if she were a dream that must not fade
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
Tokyo 19782025 · Альбом · David Bowie
The Lost BBC Sessions2025 · Альбом · David Bowie
Milton Keynes 19902025 · Альбом · David Bowie
Montreal 19832025 · Альбом · David Bowie
Isn’t It Evening (The Revolutionary)2024 · Сингл · Earl Slick
Let’s Dance (40th Anniversary Remix E.P.)2023 · Альбом · David Bowie
Little Wonder Mix E.P. (Junior Vasquez Mixes)2022 · Сингл · David Bowie
Telling Lies E.P.2022 · Сингл · David Bowie
Little Wonder Mix E.P. (Danny Saber Mixes)2022 · Сингл · David Bowie
I’m Afraid Of Americans E.P. (Remaster)2022 · Сингл · David Bowie
Shadow Man (Unplugged & Somewhat Slightly Electric Mix)2022 · Сингл · David Bowie
Toy (Toy:Box)2021 · Альбом · David Bowie