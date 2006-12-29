О нас

David Bowie

David Bowie

Трек  ·  2006

Remembering Marie A.

1 лайк

David Bowie

Исполнитель

David Bowie

Трек Remembering Marie A.

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Remembering Marie A.

Remembering Marie A.

David Bowie

In Bertolt Brecht's Baal

2:08

Текст песни

It was a day in that blue month September

Silent beneath the plum trees' slender shade

I held her there

My love, so pale and silent

As if she were a dream that must not fade

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
