Информация о правообладателе: ℗ 1999 The copyright in this sound recording is owned by EMI Records Ltd.
Трек · 1999
I will go with my father a-ploughing
#
Название
Альбом
Другие релизы артиста
Twilight Schumann Songs2025 · Альбом · Robert Schumann
Tormento d’Amore - Provenzale: La Stellidaura, Act 1: "Deh rendetemi ombre care"2021 · Сингл · Ian Bostridge
Tormento d’Amore2021 · Альбом · Ian Bostridge
Schubert: Famous Pieces2020 · Альбом · Franz Schubert
Beethoven: Songs & Folksongs2020 · Альбом · Antonio Pappano
Beethoven: Songs & Folksongs - 25 Scottish Songs, Op. 108: No. 8, The Lovely Lass of Inverness2020 · Сингл · Ian Bostridge
Beethoven: Songs & Folksongs - 8 Lieder, Op. 52: No. 7, Marmotte2020 · Сингл · Ian Bostridge
Beethoven: Songs & Folksongs - Adelaide, Op. 462020 · Сингл · Ian Bostridge
Schubert: Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Live)2019 · Альбом · Franz Schubert
Schubert 4 - Wigmore Hall Live2018 · Альбом · Julius Drake
Schubert 3 - Wigmore Hall Live2017 · Альбом · Ian Bostridge
Songs from Our Ancestors2016 · Альбом · Ian Bostridge