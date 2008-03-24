Трек · 2008
Through the Eyes
1 лайк
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone (France)
Текст песни
You can watch disaster, yes, without pain
See a million people standing homeless in the rain
You can read about it, be outraged, yeah
You can change the channel, turn the page, yeah
It is somebody's problem not your problem, no
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Другие релизы артиста
Zorro Vive2024 · Сингл · M. Pokora
Player2023 · Альбом · M. Pokora
My Way2022 · Альбом · M. Pokora
My Way Tour Live2022 · Альбом · M. Pokora
Qui on est2022 · Сингл · M. Pokora
Baila2021 · Сингл · Franglish
Si on disait2021 · Сингл · M. Pokora
S'en aller2020 · Сингл · M. Pokora
Si on disait2020 · Сингл · M. Pokora
PYRAMIDE, EPILOGUE2019 · Альбом · M. Pokora
PYRAMIDE (Version deluxe)2019 · Альбом · M. Pokora
Mama2019 · Сингл · M. Pokora