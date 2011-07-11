О нас

Информация о правообладателе: ℗ 2011 The copyright in this sound recording is owned by EMI Records Ltd.

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Brahms & Enescu
Brahms & Enescu2025 · Альбом · Philharmonia Orchestra
Релиз Aria and Scherzino: II. Scherzino. Assez vif (Arr. for Violin, String Orchestra and Piano by Sherban Lupu)
Aria and Scherzino: II. Scherzino. Assez vif (Arr. for Violin, String Orchestra and Piano by Sherban Lupu)2025 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra
Релиз Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77: III. Allegro giocoso, ma non troppo vivace
Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77: III. Allegro giocoso, ma non troppo vivace2025 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra
Релиз Rebecca Dale: Morphation I - Evolutionary Etude
Rebecca Dale: Morphation I - Evolutionary Etude2025 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra
Релиз Aria and Scherzino: I. Aria. Lent (Arr. for Violin, String Orchestra and Piano by Sherban Lupu)
Aria and Scherzino: I. Aria. Lent (Arr. for Violin, String Orchestra and Piano by Sherban Lupu)2025 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra
Релиз Santtu conducts Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring
Santtu conducts Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring2025 · Альбом · Philharmonia Orchestra
Релиз The Rite of Spring, K015 Pt. 2 "The Sacrifice": II. Mystic Circles of the Young Girls
The Rite of Spring, K015 Pt. 2 "The Sacrifice": II. Mystic Circles of the Young Girls2025 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra
Релиз The Rite of Spring, K015 Pt. 1 "Adoration of the Earth": I. Introduction
The Rite of Spring, K015 Pt. 1 "Adoration of the Earth": I. Introduction2025 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra
Релиз The Rite of Spring, K015 Pt. 2 "The Sacrifice": III. Glorification of the Chosen One
The Rite of Spring, K015 Pt. 2 "The Sacrifice": III. Glorification of the Chosen One2025 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra
Релиз Santtu Conducts Sleeping Beauty
Santtu Conducts Sleeping Beauty2024 · Альбом · Philharmonia Orchestra
Релиз The Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66/66a: Act 1, No. 8, Adagio – Pas d’Action (Arr. for Orchestra by Santtu-Matias Rouvali)
The Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66/66a: Act 1, No. 8, Adagio – Pas d’Action (Arr. for Orchestra by Santtu-Matias Rouvali)2024 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra
Релиз The Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66/66a: Act 3, No. 28d, Grand pas de deux – Variation No. 1, Désiré (Arr. for Orchestra by Santtu-Matias Rouvali)
The Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66/66a: Act 3, No. 28d, Grand pas de deux – Variation No. 1, Désiré (Arr. for Orchestra by Santtu-Matias Rouvali)2024 · Сингл · Philharmonia Orchestra

Похожие артисты

Philharmonia Orchestra
Артист

Philharmonia Orchestra

The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
Артист

The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Sir Neville Marriner
Артист

Sir Neville Marriner

Janine Jansen
Артист

Janine Jansen

Luis Kolodin
Артист

Luis Kolodin

Виртуозы Москвы
Артист

Виртуозы Москвы

Cappella Gedanensis
Артист

Cappella Gedanensis

Niccolò Paganini
Артист

Niccolò Paganini

Academy of Ancient Music
Артист

Academy of Ancient Music

Aram Khachaturian
Артист

Aram Khachaturian

Candida Thompson
Артист

Candida Thompson

Борис Эммануилович Хайкин
Артист

Борис Эммануилович Хайкин

English Chamber Orchestra
Артист

English Chamber Orchestra