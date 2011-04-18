Трек · 2011
Everyday Is Like Sunday
64 лайка
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: ℗ 2011 Parlophone Records Ltd a Warner Music Group Company
Текст песни
Trudging slowly over wet sand
Back to the bench, where your clothes were stolen
This is the coastal town
That they forgot to close down
Armageddon, come Armageddon!
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
GODS2023 · Сингл · Morrissey
Victim Mentality2022 · Сингл · Morrissey
Feeling2022 · Сингл · Wendel LUCK
Penso2022 · Сингл · Morrissey
(Re)Violence EP2021 · Альбом · Striker
The Staffordshire Bull Terror EP2021 · Альбом · Morrissey
That’s Entertainment (2021 Version) / Cosmic Dancer (Live)2021 · Сингл · Morrissey
The Death of Theokoles Remixes2021 · Альбом · Sinister Souls
Terror England2020 · Сингл · Morrissey
Mozz Will Eat Your Brain2020 · Сингл · Morrissey
Boogie Fever2020 · Сингл · Morrissey
I Am Not a Dog on a Chain2020 · Альбом · Morrissey