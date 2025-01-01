747 (Strangers In The Night) [1997 Remastered Version]

We got a 747 coming down in the night There's a 747 goin' into the night

There's no power, there's no runway lights There's no power they don't know why

Radio operator try to get a message through They've no fuel they gotta land soon

Tell the flight deck New York has no lights They can't land by the light of the moon

There's no power, what do we do They're overshooting there's no guiding lights