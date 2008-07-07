О нас

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз What in the World's Come Over You
What in the World's Come Over You2020 · Альбом · Jerry Lee Lewis
Релиз If You Were the Only Girl in the World
If You Were the Only Girl in the World2020 · Альбом · Phil Phillips
Релиз There's a Moon Out Tonight
There's a Moon Out Tonight2020 · Альбом · Cliff Richard
Релиз Johnny Kidd & The Pirates 1959 / 1962
Johnny Kidd & The Pirates 1959 / 19622018 · Альбом · Johnny Kidd & The Pirates
Релиз Please Don´t Touch
Please Don´t Touch2017 · Альбом · Johnny Kidd & The Pirates
Релиз Johnny Kidd and the Pirates (25 Success)
Johnny Kidd and the Pirates (25 Success)2017 · Альбом · Johnny Kidd & The Pirates
Релиз London by Night
London by Night2016 · Альбом · Johnny Kidd & The Pirates
Релиз Feelin
Feelin2014 · Альбом · Johnny Kidd & The Pirates
Релиз Johnny Kidd and the Pirates (Original Artist Original Songs)
Johnny Kidd and the Pirates (Original Artist Original Songs)2013 · Альбом · Johnny Kidd & The Pirates
Релиз Shakin' All Over
Shakin' All Over2013 · Сингл · Johnny Kidd & The Pirates
Релиз Shakin' All Over
Shakin' All Over2013 · Сингл · Johnny Kidd & The Pirates
Релиз Rock´n´Roll with Johnny Kidd and the Pirates
Rock´n´Roll with Johnny Kidd and the Pirates2011 · Альбом · Johnny Kidd & The Pirates

Похожие артисты

Johnny Kidd & The Pirates
Артист

Johnny Kidd & The Pirates

Python Lee Jackson
Артист

Python Lee Jackson

Lonnie Youngblood
Артист

Lonnie Youngblood

Sheena Easton
Артист

Sheena Easton

Edda Dellorso
Артист

Edda Dellorso

Lightnin' Slim
Артист

Lightnin' Slim

Gilbert O'Sullivan
Артист

Gilbert O'Sullivan

Kenny Rogers
Артист

Kenny Rogers

The Champs
Артист

The Champs

Jerry Lee Lewis
Артист

Jerry Lee Lewis

Sam & Dave
Артист

Sam & Dave

Carl Perkins
Артист

Carl Perkins

Bay City Rollers
Артист

Bay City Rollers