Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Трек · 2008
Spanish Armada
#
Название
Альбом
Другие релизы артиста
Romance Without Finance2022 · Альбом · The Temptations
Another Breakup Song2020 · Сингл · The Pirates
Rebel2019 · Альбом · Ben
Blue Dress2019 · Сингл · The Pirates
Pirate Love!!!2019 · Альбом · The Pirates
Every Teardrop Has a Story2019 · Альбом · Sammie
Johnny Kidd and the Pirates2017 · Альбом · Johnny Kidd
A Night with British Rock, Vol. 12016 · Альбом · Bern Elliot
A Bad Case of Love2015 · Альбом · Johnny Kidd
Shakin'all Over (Ultimate Legends Presents Johnny Kidd and the Pirates)2015 · Альбом · Johnny Kidd
Land Of The Blind2014 · Альбом · The Pirates
Restless2014 · Альбом · Johnny Kidd