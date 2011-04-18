О нас

Deep Purple

Deep Purple

Трек  ·  2011

Fireball (1996 Remaster)

Deep Purple

Deep Purple

Трек Fireball (1996 Remaster)

Трек Fireball (1996 Remaster)

Fireball (1996 Remaster)

Deep Purple

Massive Hits! - Seventies

Текст песни

The golden light above you

Shows me where you're from

The magic in your eye bewitches

All you gaze upon

Информация о правообладателе: ℗ 2011 Parlophone Records Ltd a Warner Music Group Company
