Трек · 2011
Let's Stick Together
9 лайков
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: ℗ 2011 Parlophone Records Ltd a Warner Music Group Company
Текст песни
And now the marriage vow is very sacred
The man has put us together
Now, you oughta make it stick together
Come on, come on and stick together
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
Loose Talk2025 · Сингл · Bryan Ferry
Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-20232024 · Альбом · Bryan Ferry
Bryan Ferry at Live Aid (Live at Wembley Stadium, 13th July 1985)2023 · Сингл · Bryan Ferry
Mamouna2023 · Сингл · Bryan Ferry
Love Letters EP2022 · Альбом · Bryan Ferry
Olympia Remixes2022 · Альбом · Bryan Ferry
Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 19742020 · Альбом · Bryan Ferry
The 'In' Crowd (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1974)2020 · Альбом · Bryan Ferry
Smoke Gets in Your Eyes (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1974)2019 · Сингл · Bryan Ferry
Bitter-Sweet2018 · Альбом · Bryan Ferry
Reason or Rhyme2018 · Сингл · Bryan Ferry
Bitters End2018 · Сингл · Bryan Ferry