Информация о правообладателе: A Warner Classics release ℗ 1997 Parlophone Records Limited
Трек · 1997
Flute Concerto No. 1 in G Major, K. 313: II. Adagio ma non troppo
Другие релизы артиста
Montalbetti: Orchestral Pictures2025 · Сингл · L'Orchestre de la Suisse Romande
Jarrell: …prisme / incidences...2023 · Альбом · Michael Jarrell
Nino Rota: Chamber Music2021 · Альбом · Nino Rota
Mozart & Flute in Paris2021 · Альбом · Emmanuel Pahud
Mozart & Flute in Paris - Concerto for Flute and Harp, K. 299: II. Andantino2021 · Сингл · Emmanuel Pahud
Mozart & Flute in Paris - Fauré: Fantaisie, Op. 79 (Arr. Auber)2021 · Сингл · Emmanuel Pahud
Beethoven: Works for Flute2020 · Альбом · Emmanuel Pahud
Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 8 in G Major, Op. 30 No. 3 in G Major: III. Allegro vivace (Arr. Flute and Piano)2020 · Сингл · Daniel Barenboim
Airlines2020 · Альбом · Emmanuel Pahud
Airlines - The Shape of Water: II. Watching Ruth2020 · Сингл · Emmanuel Pahud
Airlines - Pelléas et Mélisande: I. Comme un oiseau pourchassé2020 · Сингл · Emmanuel Pahud
Vienne 19002020 · Альбом · Emmanuel Pahud