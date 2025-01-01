Трек · 1993
Say the Word (Theme from 'Playing for Keeps') [Extended Vocal Remix] [2010 Remaster]
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Текст песни
There's a skill its nothing we could learn at school
With the will to survive beneath this rule
Money thrives as corruptions president
Waste the life of the young and innocent
But after all every system can be disobeyed
