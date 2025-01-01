Трек · 1993
She's Moody and Grey, She's Mean and She's Restless (2010 Remaster)
Текст песни
Wild kind of look to the day, opening eyes impale neon flickers
She moon she turning away, the city's her slave but he's cheating his
Mistress
She's moody and grey, she's mean and she's restless (so restless)
All over you as they say rumours or rivals yell at the strike force
