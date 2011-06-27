О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

XTC

XTC

Трек  ·  2011

Dear God

12 лайков

XTC

Исполнитель

XTC

Трек Dear God

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Dear God

Dear God

XTC

Essential: Car Classics

3:37

Текст песни

Dear God, hope you get the letter and

I pray you can make it better down here

I don't mean a big reduction in the price of beer

But all the people that you made in your image

See them starving on their feet

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone Belgium
Волна по треку
Волна по треку
Волна по треку

Волна по треку


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз On the Loose
On the Loose2025 · Сингл · XTC
Релиз Looper
Looper2024 · Сингл · XTC
Релиз Gatëkeeper
Gatëkeeper2024 · Сингл · XTC
Релиз I Ain't Sørry
I Ain't Sørry2024 · Сингл · XTC
Релиз Firmamento
Firmamento2023 · Сингл · XTC
Релиз State Of The Art
State Of The Art2013 · Сингл · XTC
Релиз Dizstruxshon
Dizstruxshon2010 · Сингл · XTC
Релиз A Coat Of Many Cupboards
A Coat Of Many Cupboards2010 · Альбом · XTC
Релиз Fossil Fuel: The XTC Singles Collection 1977 - 1992
Fossil Fuel: The XTC Singles Collection 1977 - 19922009 · Альбом · XTC
Релиз White Music
White Music2001 · Альбом · XTC
Релиз Drums And Wires
Drums And Wires2001 · Альбом · XTC
Релиз The Big Express
The Big Express2001 · Альбом · XTC

Похожие артисты

XTC
Артист

XTC

The Cardigans
Артист

The Cardigans

Joy Division
Артист

Joy Division

KT Tunstall
Артист

KT Tunstall

Marianne Faithfull
Артист

Marianne Faithfull

Union of Sound
Артист

Union of Sound

The B-52s
Артист

The B-52s

Morrissey
Артист

Morrissey

Adam and the Ants
Артист

Adam and the Ants

Cherry Glazerr
Артист

Cherry Glazerr

The Fabulous Thunderbirds
Артист

The Fabulous Thunderbirds

The Avett Brothers
Артист

The Avett Brothers

Junko Yagami
Артист

Junko Yagami