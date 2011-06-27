О нас

Roxy Music

Roxy Music

Трек  ·  2011

Love Is The Drug (1999 Remastered Version)

4 лайка

Roxy Music

Исполнитель

Roxy Music

Трек Love Is The Drug (1999 Remastered Version)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Love Is The Drug (1999 Remastered Version)

Love Is The Drug (1999 Remastered Version)

Roxy Music

Essential: Car Classics

4:06

Текст песни

It ain't no big thing to wait for the bell to ring

It ain't no big thing the toll of the bell

Aggravated spare for days

I troll down town, the red light place

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone Belgium

