June Bronhill

June Bronhill

,

James Hawthorne

Трек  ·  2012

I'll See You Again (Bitter Sweet) [1999 Remaster]

June Bronhill

Исполнитель

June Bronhill

Трек I'll See You Again (Bitter Sweet) [1999 Remaster]

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек I'll See You Again (Bitter Sweet) [1999 Remaster]

I'll See You Again (Bitter Sweet) [1999 Remaster]

June Bronhill

,

James Hawthorne

50 Best Operetta

3:56

Информация о правообладателе: ℗ This compilation 2012 EMI Records Ltd

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Songs From "The Sound Of Music"
Songs From "The Sound Of Music"2020 · Альбом · June Bronhill
Релиз Let's Spend an Evening with June Bronhill
Let's Spend an Evening with June Bronhill2020 · Альбом · June Bronhill
Релиз Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow Broadcast 1959
Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow Broadcast 19592014 · Альбом · June Bronhill
Релиз The Merry Widow: Original 1958 London Cast with June Bronhill
The Merry Widow: Original 1958 London Cast with June Bronhill2012 · Сингл · Stein
Релиз Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld
Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld2010 · Сингл · June Bronhill

