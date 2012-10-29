О нас

Информация о правообладателе: ℗ This compilation 2012 EMI Records Ltd

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Mozart's Circle: The Beneficent Dervish - Mozart: The Impresario, K. 486
Mozart's Circle: The Beneficent Dervish - Mozart: The Impresario, K. 4862002 · Альбом · Johann Baptist Henneberg
Релиз Mozart's Circle: The Beneficent Dervish - Mozart: The Impresario, K. 486
Mozart's Circle: The Beneficent Dervish - Mozart: The Impresario, K. 4862002 · Сингл · Kevin Deas
Релиз Orff: Carmina Burana
Orff: Carmina Burana2001 · Сингл · Berliner Philharmoniker
Релиз Handel: Messiah - Highlights
Handel: Messiah - Highlights2000 · Альбом · Sir Andrew Davis
Релиз Stravinsky: Pulcinella, Renard, Suites & Ragtime
Stravinsky: Pulcinella, Renard, Suites & Ragtime1995 · Альбом · Hugh Wolff
Релиз Rossini: Le Comte Ory
Rossini: Le Comte Ory1989 · Сингл · Sumi Jo
Релиз Messiah - Handel
Messiah - Handel1987 · Альбом · John Aler
Релиз Gluck: Iphigénie en Tauride
Gluck: Iphigénie en Tauride1986 · Сингл · Monteverdi Choir

