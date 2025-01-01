О нас

Saxon

Saxon

Трек  ·  1982

Fire in the Sky (Live) [1999 Remastered Version]

1 лайк

Saxon

Исполнитель

Saxon

Трек Fire in the Sky (Live) [1999 Remastered Version]

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Fire in the Sky (Live) [1999 Remastered Version]

Fire in the Sky (Live) [1999 Remastered Version]

Saxon

The Eagle Has Landed - Live (1999 Remastered Version)

2:41

Текст песни

There's a fire in the sky

There's a feeling in the air

When the ground starts to tremble

The first attack is here

You won't stand a chance

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Union Square

