Информация о правообладателе: ℗ This compilation 2012 EMI Records Ltd.

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз The Complete Organ Works of Sir Hubert Parry
The Complete Organ Works of Sir Hubert Parry2024 · Альбом · James Lancelot
Релиз Choral Evensong for Easter Day
Choral Evensong for Easter Day2023 · Альбом · James Lancelot
Релиз The Grand Organ of Durham Cathedral
The Grand Organ of Durham Cathedral2021 · Альбом · James Lancelot
Релиз Great European Organs, Vol. 5
Great European Organs, Vol. 52021 · Альбом · James Lancelot
Релиз A Versatile Organ in Maryland
A Versatile Organ in Maryland2020 · Альбом · James Lancelot
Релиз Missa Dunelmi & Other European Choral Works
Missa Dunelmi & Other European Choral Works2012 · Альбом · James Lancelot
Релиз Melody & Medley
Melody & Medley2000 · Альбом · James Lancelot
Релиз Music for Men's Voices
Music for Men's Voices1997 · Альбом · James Lancelot
Релиз Durham Commissions
Durham Commissions1997 · Альбом · James Lancelot
Релиз Christmas Joy, Vol. 2
Christmas Joy, Vol. 21997 · Альбом · James Lancelot
Релиз Stanford: The Complete Morning & Evening Canticles & Offices of Holy Communion, Vol. 2
Stanford: The Complete Morning & Evening Canticles & Offices of Holy Communion, Vol. 21995 · Альбом · Charles Villiers Stanford
Релиз Stanford: The Complete Morning & Evening Services, Vol. 1
Stanford: The Complete Morning & Evening Services, Vol. 11993 · Альбом · Charles Villiers Stanford

