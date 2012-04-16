Информация о правообладателе: ℗ This compilation 2012 EMI Records Ltd.
Трек · 2012
Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne (Eternal source of light divine): 5. Let rolling streams their gladness show
#
Название
Альбом
Другие релизы артиста
John Rutter: Visions, III. Lament for Jerusalem (Instrumental Version)2024 · Сингл · Choir of King's College
John Rutter: Visions2024 · Альбом · Choir of King's College
John Rutter: Visions, II. Arise, shine2024 · Сингл · Choir of King's College
Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (Arr. John Rutter)2023 · Сингл · Choir of King's College
Matthew Martin: Angelus ad Virginem (Live)2023 · Сингл · Choir of King's College
Rutter: Orchestral Carols2023 · Альбом · Choir of King's College
Christmas Carols From King's2022 · Альбом · Choir of King's College
Christmas Carols, From King's College Cambridge2021 · Альбом · Choir of King's College
Merry Christmas: Carols with King's2021 · Альбом · Choir of King's College
In the Bleak Midwinter: Christmas Carols from King's2021 · Альбом · Choir of King's College
Harold Darke: In the bleak midwinter2021 · Сингл · Choir of King's College
Best Of Christmas Carols From The Choir Of Kings College2021 · Альбом · Choir of King's College