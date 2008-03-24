О нас

M. Pokora

M. Pokora

Трек  ·  2008

No Me Without U

2 лайка

M. Pokora

Исполнитель

M. Pokora

Трек No Me Without U

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек No Me Without U

No Me Without U

M. Pokora

MP3

3:35

Текст песни

I remember how I felt when we first met

Desire to know, how could I make the first step

The shortest way to go

And it didn't take more than a kiss to seal the deal

Girl, you're still as pretty as the first day

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone (France)

