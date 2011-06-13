Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone (France)
Трек · 2011
Le Chaland qui passe
Другие релизы артиста
Lys Gauty 1932-19442024 · Альбом · Lys Gauty
Vintage Cafè: Dis-moi pourquoi2022 · Альбом · Lys Gauty
Lys Gauty - Vintage Sounds2022 · Альбом · Lys Gauty
Lys gauty - les meilleures chansons2021 · Альбом · Lys Gauty
Succès de Paris2021 · Альбом · Lys Gauty
All the best2021 · Альбом · Lys Gauty
Lys gauty - le chaland qui passe2020 · Альбом · Lys Gauty
Best Collection Lys Gauty2020 · Альбом · Lys Gauty
Le bonheur est entré dans mon coeur2020 · Альбом · Lys Gauty
La fiancee du pirate2019 · Альбом · Lys Gauty
Libre de Moi2018 · Альбом · Lys Gauty
Les grandes dames de la chanson française : Lys Gauty, Vol. 12015 · Альбом · Lys Gauty