Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Трек · 1996
If I Were a Bell (with Joe Williams) [Remix]
Другие релизы артиста
Just the Blues2024 · Альбом · Joe Williams
Everyday I Have the Blues2024 · Альбом · Joe Williams
Complete Live At The Crescendo 19582023 · Альбом · Count Basie
The Best of Jazz2023 · Сингл · Louis Armstrong and His Hot Five
Strike Up the Band2023 · Альбом · Tony Bennett
Basie Swings, Bennett Sings2023 · Альбом · Tony Bennett
One O'clock Jump2023 · Альбом · Count Basie
Didn't You2023 · Сингл · Lettuce
Milenberg Joys - Treasury Of Jazz No. 592022 · Альбом · Bennie Moten's Orchestra
Body and Soul - The Smithsonian Collection of Classic Jazz2022 · Сингл · Count Basie
Jazz Volume: Count Basie2022 · Альбом · Count Basie