Трек · 1993
I Don't Wanna Fight
230 лайков
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: ℗ 1993 Touchstone Pictures Inc under exclusive license to Parlophone Records Ltd. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is a violation of applicable laws.
Текст песни
There's a pale moon in the sky
The kind you make your wishes on
Like the light in your eyes
The one I built my dreams upon
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
Wonder Women 20242024 · Сингл · SYNDEN
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Ike Turner & Tina Turner2023 · Сингл · Ike Turner
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Ike & Tina Turner2023 · Сингл · Ike Turner
Music around the World by Ike & Tina Turner2023 · Сингл · Ike Turner
A Love Fool In Love2023 · Альбом · Tina Turner
What´s Love Got To Do With It2023 · Альбом · Tina Turner
Ike & Tina Turner2023 · Альбом · Ike Turner
Summer of Love with Ike & Tina Turner2022 · Сингл · Ike Turner
Beginnings2022 · Альбом · Ike
Ike & Tina Turner All The Hits2022 · Альбом · Ike
Goldeneye2021 · Сингл · Tina Turner
Be Tender With Me Baby (The Singles)2021 · Сингл · Tina Turner