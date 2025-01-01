О нас

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023.

Tina Turner

Трек  ·  1993

I Don't Wanna Fight

230 лайков

Исполнитель

Название

Альбом

1

Трек I Don't Wanna Fight

I Don't Wanna Fight

What's Love Got to Do with It?

6:09

Текст песни

There's a pale moon in the sky

The kind you make your wishes on

Like the light in your eyes

The one I built my dreams upon

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

Информация о правообладателе: ℗ 1993 Touchstone Pictures Inc under exclusive license to Parlophone Records Ltd. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is a violation of applicable laws.
Релиз Wonder Women 2024
Wonder Women 20242024 · Сингл · SYNDEN
Релиз Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Ike Turner & Tina Turner
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Ike Turner & Tina Turner2023 · Сингл · Ike Turner
Релиз Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Ike & Tina Turner
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Ike & Tina Turner2023 · Сингл · Ike Turner
Релиз Music around the World by Ike & Tina Turner
Music around the World by Ike & Tina Turner2023 · Сингл · Ike Turner
Релиз A Love Fool In Love
A Love Fool In Love2023 · Альбом · Tina Turner
Релиз What´s Love Got To Do With It
What´s Love Got To Do With It2023 · Альбом · Tina Turner
Релиз Ike & Tina Turner
Ike & Tina Turner2023 · Альбом · Ike Turner
Релиз Summer of Love with Ike & Tina Turner
Summer of Love with Ike & Tina Turner2022 · Сингл · Ike Turner
Релиз Beginnings
Beginnings2022 · Альбом · Ike
Релиз Ike & Tina Turner All The Hits
Ike & Tina Turner All The Hits2022 · Альбом · Ike
Релиз Goldeneye
Goldeneye2021 · Сингл · Tina Turner
Релиз Be Tender With Me Baby (The Singles)
Be Tender With Me Baby (The Singles)2021 · Сингл · Tina Turner

Tina Turner
Артист

Tina Turner

George Michael
Артист

George Michael

Phil Collins
Артист

Phil Collins

Bryan Adams
Артист

Bryan Adams

Rod Stewart
Артист

Rod Stewart

Chris De Burgh
Артист

Chris De Burgh

Eros Ramazzotti
Артист

Eros Ramazzotti

Chris Rea
Артист

Chris Rea

Wet Wet Wet
Артист

Wet Wet Wet

Robbie Williams
Артист

Robbie Williams

Cher
Артист

Cher

Ricchi e Poveri
Артист

Ricchi e Poveri

Geri Halliwell
Артист

Geri Halliwell