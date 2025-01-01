О нас

Tina Turner

Tina Turner

Трек  ·  1996

Something Beautiful Remains

Tina Turner

Исполнитель

Tina Turner

Трек Something Beautiful Remains

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Something Beautiful Remains

Something Beautiful Remains

Tina Turner

Wildest Dreams (Expanded Version)

4:25

Текст песни

Tears will leave no stain

Time will ease the pain

For every light that fades

Something beautiful remains

We're living in a world of stars and dust

Информация о правообладателе: ℗ 1996 Teamwork Productions Inc under exclusive licence to Parlophone Records Ltd
