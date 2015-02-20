О нас

Of Mice & Men

Of Mice & Men

Трек  ·  2015

Bones Exposed

428 лайков

Of Mice & Men

Исполнитель

Of Mice & Men

Трек Bones Exposed

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Bones Exposed

Bones Exposed

Of Mice & Men

Restoring Force: Full Circle

4:15

Текст песни

It's like loving a lion that cannot be tamed

I snap at the thought or the sound of your name

Pulling teeth from my stomach you've been eaten alive

My blood fills your lungs, my soul your inside

My feet they stand on ashes

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Rise Records
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз One Foot In The Grave (feat. Of Mice & Men)
One Foot In The Grave (feat. Of Mice & Men)2024 · Сингл · Of Mice & Men
Релиз Tether
Tether2023 · Альбом · Of Mice & Men
Релиз Indigo
Indigo2023 · Сингл · Of Mice & Men
Релиз Castaway
Castaway2023 · Сингл · Of Mice & Men
Релиз Warpaint
Warpaint2023 · Сингл · Of Mice & Men
Релиз Echo
Echo2022 · Альбом · Of Mice & Men
Релиз Fighting Gravity
Fighting Gravity2022 · Сингл · Of Mice & Men
Релиз Mosaic
Mosaic2022 · Сингл · Of Mice & Men
Релиз Echo
Echo2021 · Альбом · Of Mice & Men
Релиз Mosaic
Mosaic2021 · Сингл · Of Mice & Men
Релиз Bloom
Bloom2021 · Сингл · Of Mice & Men
Релиз Bloom
Bloom2021 · Сингл · Of Mice & Men

Похожие артисты

Of Mice & Men
Артист

Of Mice & Men

Motionless in White
Артист

Motionless in White

Ice Nine Kills
Артист

Ice Nine Kills

Dead by April
Артист

Dead by April

From Ashes to New
Артист

From Ashes to New

Annisokay
Артист

Annisokay

Escape the Fate
Артист

Escape the Fate

Nothing More
Артист

Nothing More

Memphis May Fire
Артист

Memphis May Fire

The Palisades
Артист

The Palisades

Zero 9:36
Артист

Zero 9:36

Coldrain
Артист

Coldrain

Hands Like Houses
Артист

Hands Like Houses