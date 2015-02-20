Трек · 2015
Bones Exposed
428 лайков
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Rise Records
Текст песни
It's like loving a lion that cannot be tamed
I snap at the thought or the sound of your name
Pulling teeth from my stomach you've been eaten alive
My blood fills your lungs, my soul your inside
My feet they stand on ashes
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
One Foot In The Grave (feat. Of Mice & Men)2024 · Сингл · Of Mice & Men
Tether2023 · Альбом · Of Mice & Men
Indigo2023 · Сингл · Of Mice & Men
Castaway2023 · Сингл · Of Mice & Men
Warpaint2023 · Сингл · Of Mice & Men
Echo2022 · Альбом · Of Mice & Men
Fighting Gravity2022 · Сингл · Of Mice & Men
Mosaic2022 · Сингл · Of Mice & Men
Echo2021 · Альбом · Of Mice & Men
Mosaic2021 · Сингл · Of Mice & Men
Bloom2021 · Сингл · Of Mice & Men
Bloom2021 · Сингл · Of Mice & Men