О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Adam Ant

Adam Ant

Трек  ·  2006

Desperate but Not Serious (Live)

Adam Ant

Исполнитель

Adam Ant

Трек Desperate but Not Serious (Live)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Desperate but Not Serious (Live)

Desperate but Not Serious (Live)

Adam Ant

Extra Wonderful

4:41

Текст песни

If I ask you difficult questions

If I make improper suggestions

Would you find that a risk to your health

Would you put me up on the bookshelf

With the books and the plants?

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone Records Ltd a Warner Music Group Company

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Adam Ant at Live Aid (Live at Wembley Stadium, 13th July 1985)
Adam Ant at Live Aid (Live at Wembley Stadium, 13th July 1985)2023 · Сингл · Adam Ant
Релиз Adam Ant Is the Blueblack Hussar Marrying the Gunner's Daughter
Adam Ant Is the Blueblack Hussar Marrying the Gunner's Daughter2013 · Альбом · Adam Ant
Релиз Cool Zombie
Cool Zombie2012 · Сингл · Adam Ant
Релиз The Very Best Of
The Very Best Of2006 · Альбом · Adam Ant
Релиз Gotta Be A Sin
Gotta Be A Sin2006 · Сингл · Adam Ant
Релиз Extra Wonderful
Extra Wonderful2006 · Альбом · Adam Ant
Релиз Vive Le Rock
Vive Le Rock2005 · Альбом · Adam Ant
Релиз Strip
Strip2005 · Альбом · Adam Ant
Релиз Friend Or Foe
Friend Or Foe2005 · Альбом · Adam Ant
Релиз Wonderful
Wonderful1994 · Альбом · Adam Ant
Релиз Manners & Physique
Manners & Physique1989 · Альбом · Adam Ant

Похожие артисты

Adam Ant
Артист

Adam Ant

U2
Артист

U2

R.E.M.
Артист

R.E.M.

INXS
Артист

INXS

Tears For Fears
Артист

Tears For Fears

Billy Idol
Артист

Billy Idol

Billy Joel
Артист

Billy Joel

Santana
Артист

Santana

Bruce Springsteen
Артист

Bruce Springsteen

Simple Minds
Артист

Simple Minds

The Band
Артист

The Band

Prince
Артист

Prince

Roxy Music
Артист

Roxy Music