Трек · 1992
Please Help the Cause Against Loneliness (Demo Version)
4 лайка
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Текст песни
Please help the cause against loneliness
Would you like to note my home address?
Please help the cause against loneliness
Would you kindly note my inside leg?
Oh, I don't mind what time you come round
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
GODS2023 · Сингл · Morrissey
Victim Mentality2022 · Сингл · Morrissey
Feeling2022 · Сингл · Wendel LUCK
Penso2022 · Сингл · Morrissey
(Re)Violence EP2021 · Альбом · Striker
The Staffordshire Bull Terror EP2021 · Альбом · Morrissey
That’s Entertainment (2021 Version) / Cosmic Dancer (Live)2021 · Сингл · Morrissey
The Death of Theokoles Remixes2021 · Альбом · Sinister Souls
Terror England2020 · Сингл · Morrissey
Mozz Will Eat Your Brain2020 · Сингл · Morrissey
Boogie Fever2020 · Сингл · Morrissey
I Am Not a Dog on a Chain2020 · Альбом · Morrissey