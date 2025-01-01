О нас

Morrissey

Morrissey

Трек  ·  1992

Yes, I Am Blind (2010 Remaster)

6 лайков

Morrissey

Исполнитель

Morrissey

Трек Yes, I Am Blind (2010 Remaster)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Yes, I Am Blind (2010 Remaster)

Yes, I Am Blind (2010 Remaster)

Morrissey

Bona Drag

3:44

Текст песни

Yes, I am blind

No, I can't see the good things

Just the bad things of the world

Yes, I am blind

No, I can't see

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
