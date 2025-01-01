О нас

Saxon

Saxon

Трек  ·  1998

Calm Before the Storm

5 лайков

Saxon

Исполнитель

Saxon

Трек Calm Before the Storm

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Calm Before the Storm

Calm Before the Storm

Saxon

Destiny

3:53

Текст песни

My father used to work the seam

Far below the ground

Digging for the coal to melt the steel

But now he stands a lonely man

Idle and forlorn

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Union Square
