О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

The Stranglers

The Stranglers

Трек  ·  1989

Straighten Out

The Stranglers

Исполнитель

The Stranglers

Трек Straighten Out

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Straighten Out

Straighten Out

The Stranglers

Singles (The UA Years)

2:49

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Aquarius
Aquarius2021 · Сингл · The Stranglers
Релиз Future Stars Vol. 2
Future Stars Vol. 22021 · Альбом · Tengu
Релиз The Singularity
The Singularity2020 · Сингл · The Stranglers
Релиз Feel It Live
Feel It Live2013 · Альбом · The Stranglers
Релиз Feel It Live
Feel It Live2013 · Альбом · The Stranglers
Релиз The Old Testament (UA Studio Recs 77-82)
The Old Testament (UA Studio Recs 77-82)2013 · Альбом · The Stranglers
Релиз Giants
Giants2012 · Альбом · The Stranglers
Релиз Acoustic in Brugge
Acoustic in Brugge2012 · Альбом · The Stranglers
Релиз All the Best
All the Best2012 · Альбом · The Stranglers
Релиз Giants (Special Edition)
Giants (Special Edition)2012 · Альбом · The Stranglers
Релиз Giants
Giants2012 · Альбом · The Stranglers
Релиз Acoustic in Brugge (Live)
Acoustic in Brugge (Live)2012 · Альбом · The Stranglers

Похожие артисты

The Stranglers
Артист

The Stranglers

Mother Mother
Артист

Mother Mother

She Wants Revenge
Артист

She Wants Revenge

Crisaunt
Артист

Crisaunt

Miracle Musical
Артист

Miracle Musical

La Femme
Артист

La Femme

The Daughters Of Eve
Артист

The Daughters Of Eve

Callum Hunt
Артист

Callum Hunt

TV Girl
Артист

TV Girl

Bôa
Артист

Bôa

Marie Madeleine
Артист

Marie Madeleine

The Bird And The Bee
Артист

The Bird And The Bee

Le Tigre
Артист

Le Tigre