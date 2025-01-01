Трек · 1989
Peaches
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Текст песни
Strolling along minding my own buisness
Well there goes a girl and a half
She's got me going up and down
She's got me going up and down
Walking on the beaches lookin' at the peaches
Другие релизы артиста
