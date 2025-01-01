Трек · 1989
Thrown Away
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Текст песни
If ever you had counted
The centuries you threw away
And all the lies that you had started
And all the chances thrown away
If I set sail for new horizons
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Другие релизы артиста
Aquarius2021 · Сингл · The Stranglers
Future Stars Vol. 22021 · Альбом · Tengu
The Singularity2020 · Сингл · The Stranglers
Feel It Live2013 · Альбом · The Stranglers
Feel It Live2013 · Альбом · The Stranglers
The Old Testament (UA Studio Recs 77-82)2013 · Альбом · The Stranglers
Giants2012 · Альбом · The Stranglers
Acoustic in Brugge2012 · Альбом · The Stranglers
All the Best2012 · Альбом · The Stranglers
Giants (Special Edition)2012 · Альбом · The Stranglers
Giants2012 · Альбом · The Stranglers
Acoustic in Brugge (Live)2012 · Альбом · The Stranglers