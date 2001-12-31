Cccan't You See

Last night, we both said things that we regret Things that we didn't mean Broke up, all that we ever had You went, said you weren't coming back Baby please, can't you see Back in your arms is where I want to be Baby please, answer me Back in your arms is where I want to be I know, things started going wrong And yet, my loves goes on and on I think, that we can make it work Ignore, all of those things you've heard Baby please, can't you see Back in your arms is where I want to be Baby please, answer me Back in your arms is where I want to be Baby please, can't you see I think you know I want you here with me Baby please, set me free I'm calling you why don't you answer me I'll make it up, to you somehow I only wish that things could be the same I'll make you feel, like you used to Why don't you take me in your arms again Baby please, can't you see Back in your arms is where I want to be Baby please, answer me Back in your arms is where I want to be I'll make it up, to you somehow I only wish that things could be the same I'll make you feel, like you used to Why don't you take me in your arms again