Vicious Pink

Vicious Pink

Трек  ·  2001

Cccan't You See

Vicious Pink

Исполнитель

Vicious Pink

Трек Cccan't You See

1

Трек Cccan't You See

Cccan't You See

Vicious Pink

Lost And Found Volume 1 : Imagination

3:28

Текст песни

Last night, we both said things that we regret Things that we didn't mean Broke up, all that we ever had You went, said you weren't coming back Baby please, can't you see Back in your arms is where I want to be Baby please, answer me Back in your arms is where I want to be I know, things started going wrong And yet, my loves goes on and on I think, that we can make it work Ignore, all of those things you've heard Baby please, can't you see Back in your arms is where I want to be Baby please, answer me Back in your arms is where I want to be Baby please, can't you see I think you know I want you here with me Baby please, set me free I'm calling you why don't you answer me I'll make it up, to you somehow I only wish that things could be the same I'll make you feel, like you used to Why don't you take me in your arms again Baby please, can't you see Back in your arms is where I want to be Baby please, answer me Back in your arms is where I want to be I'll make it up, to you somehow I only wish that things could be the same I'll make you feel, like you used to Why don't you take me in your arms again

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Vicious Pink (Expanded Edition)
Vicious Pink (Expanded Edition)1986 · Альбом · Vicious Pink

