Трек · 2001
A the Time (B the Inclination)
11 лайков
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Текст песни
... (sick bassline) ...
When the time of year came around
I sought to prove that you're a loser
The the first things I saw, girl
Smug as a bird and a user
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
Fallen Star2021 · Сингл · The Neighbourhood
Daddy Issues (Remix)2021 · Сингл · The Neighbourhood
Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones (Deluxe)2020 · Альбом · The Neighbourhood
Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones2020 · Альбом · The Neighbourhood
Lost in Translation2020 · Сингл · The Neighbourhood
Pretty Boy2020 · Сингл · The Neighbourhood
Devil's Advocate2020 · Сингл · The Neighbourhood
Cherry Flavoured2020 · Сингл · The Neighbourhood
Yellow Box2019 · Сингл · The Neighbourhood
Middle of Somewhere2019 · Сингл · The Neighbourhood
Hard To Imagine The Neighbourhood Ever Changing2018 · Альбом · The Neighbourhood
Hard To Imagine The Neighbourhood Ever Changing2018 · Альбом · The Neighbourhood