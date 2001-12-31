О нас

The Neighbourhood

The Neighbourhood

Трек  ·  2001

A the Time (B the Inclination)

11 лайков

The Neighbourhood

Исполнитель

The Neighbourhood

Трек A the Time (B the Inclination)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек A the Time (B the Inclination)

A the Time (B the Inclination)

The Neighbourhood

Lost And Found Volume 1 : Imagination

3:34

Текст песни

... (sick bassline) ...

When the time of year came around

I sought to prove that you're a loser

The the first things I saw, girl

Smug as a bird and a user

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
