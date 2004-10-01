Трек · 2004
This Car Is Fast
1 лайк
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Текст песни
(VERSE 1)
Nobody knew the people who were needing to save time
So anxious to the little few unnecessary crime
Wo! Everyone saw your reasons for cruising for the ride
Oh! Breaking law was all he said, why don't you step inside?
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
Too Shy2017 · Сингл · Kajagoogoo
White Feathers [Manhattan Clique Remixes] (Manhattan Clique Remixes)2009 · Сингл · Kajagoogoo
BBC In Concert [30th May 1983, Live at the Hammersmith Odeon] (30th May 1983, Live at the Hammersmith Odeon)2009 · Альбом · Kajagoogoo
Islands2004 · Альбом · Kajagoogoo
White Feathers2004 · Альбом · Kajagoogoo
The Very Best Of Kajagoogoo1996 · Альбом · Kajagoogoo